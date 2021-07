Stay with me here, because this is a lot of info. First, South African heavy rockers Ruff Majik — whose own Johni Holiday has taken it upon himself to curate a series of recommendations of bands from his home country in The Obelisk Collective; thanks much to him for that — have a new video up for “Swine Tooth Grin.” Track comes from their Fall 2020 full-length, The Devil’s Cattle (review here), which is a thing you should hear if you haven’t. Album stream and new video both included at the bottom of this post. The other three videos the band has done for the record and a recent interview with Holiday are here.