Congress & Courts

Grassley says polling won’t determine if he runs for eighth term

 6 days ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley punched back at recent polling suggesting nearly two-thirds of Iowa voters think it’s time for a new face representing them in the U.S. Senate. An Iowa Poll found that only a third of voters are ready to re-elect Grassley — who hasn’t said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. Sixty-four percent said it’s time for an unknown and unnamed “someone else” to replace the Republican senator.

Congress & Courtsnwestiowa.com

Editorial: Sen. Grassley’s future?

Before anyone starts work on the political obituary of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, let’s take a long step back. A new poll shows the seven-term Republican senator from Iowa could face a surprisingly difficult campaign if he decides to run for an eighth term. Iowans need to consider what life would be like with Grassley retired to New Hartford or defeated in either a 2022 primary or the general election.
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Grassley Responds to Recent Negative Polling

Senator Charles Grassley has given no indication yet on whether he’ll run for reelection in 2022, as a poll published over the weekend showed that 64% of Iowa voters think it’s time for someone else to fill his seat. The same poll showed that 27% said they’d vote to elect...
Iowa Statewopular.com

Iowa Poll: 64% Say It's Time To Replace Chuck Grassley

If Chuck Grassley runs again he'll be 89 when the election is held in 2022. But if he runs again he'll almost certainly win where another Republican might have trouble. All of this poses some questions for Grassley who can thumb his nose at this polling or retire with some, if not dignity, then at least an ounce of respect from Iowa's voters.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Fewer than a third of Iowans would vote for GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley if he seeks an 8th term, poll finds

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) may be on the verge of overstaying his welcome. Grassley, 87, hasn't announced whether he plans to seek an eighth term in 2022, but a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll suggests he'd face an uphill battle if he does decide to run, the Register reported Sunday. The survey, conducted by widely respected Iowa pollster J. Ann Seltzer, found that only 27 percent of likely voters would re-elect Grassley if the election were today; 64 percent said they think it's time for someone else to occupy the seat Grassley has occupied since 1981.
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Iowa's senators hold reception in Sioux Center to discuss key issues

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Three senators and other local leaders were in Sioux Center on Tuesday, June 29th, to talk about key issues and to brief constituents on the state of affairs on Capitol Hill. The event transformed Dean's Classic Car Museum into a reception hall, with room for more...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Congress & CourtsIdaho8.com

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

