Priority Health to leverage data, partnerships for new social determinants initiative
Priority Health has launched a new data-driven social determinants of health initiative in collaboration with Socially Determined, ConsejoSano and Aunt Bertha. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based health insurer plans to employ a “full lifecycle approach” to addressing social determinants of health, said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health, in an email. This means the insurer will identify social risk among its members, engage them and connect them with the resources they need.medcitynews.com