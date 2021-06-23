Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Priority Health to leverage data, partnerships for new social determinants initiative

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriority Health has launched a new data-driven social determinants of health initiative in collaboration with Socially Determined, ConsejoSano and Aunt Bertha. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based health insurer plans to employ a “full lifecycle approach” to addressing social determinants of health, said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health, in an email. This means the insurer will identify social risk among its members, engage them and connect them with the resources they need.

medcitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Priority Health#Priority Health Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

New initiative combines health care and affordable housing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest State of Metropolitan Housing Report showed a connection between safe and affordable housing and health and wellness in the community. Now, three Louisville companies have joined together to develop a model to provide affordable housing, free onsite medical care and access to support services to underserved populations.
HealthFox5 KVVU

Social determinants impacting healthcare

Mike Davis took a trip to Health Plan of Nevada to learn more about the impact of social determinants in our community. For more information, visit MyHPNMedicaid.com. This segment is sponsored by Health Plan of Nevada.
Businessdnyuz.com

Google’s health care data-sharing partnership is a problem

On May 26, Google and HCA Healthcare, a national hospital chain, announced a data sharing partnership that will provide the internet giant with access to a host of patient records and real-time medical information. But what is being cast by both companies as a win for improved patient treatments and outcomes is hardly a victory for consumers.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. UMass Memorial Health tapped Current Health's remote care management platform to serve as the foundation of its hospital-at-home program. 2. Boston Children's Hospital, Google and Ariadne Labs launched a new interactive, data-driven...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Capital Factory partnership leverages health care startups' tech to solve industry issues

A new partnership between Texas organizations could mean more opportunities for local startups to get plugged into the broader innovation ecosystem. Two divisions of Chicago-based Health Care Services Corporation are teaming up with Capital Factory to connect emerging technology solutions with members and clients. C1 Innovation Lab, a Dallas-based center to incubate and develop new products, along with a division of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will work with the Austin-based accelerator and early-stage investor.
Lake Oswego, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Passage of HB 2362 Will Jeopardize Health Care Partnerships

Lake Oswego, Ore. – June 25, 2021 – Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), released the following statement on the passage of House Bill 2362:. “The Legislature today passed a misguided policy that discourages hospitals and clinics from forming partnerships to...
HealthMedscape News

Agents of Change: 4 Ways to Battle Social Determinants of Health

This transcript has been edited for clarity. We all know that social determinants of health affect health outcomes in a major way. We've recently become more aware of these social determinants of health with rising inequities in COVID-19 across the globe, and especially in diabetes. Some [negative] social determinants of...
Madison, WIUW Madison

New initiative facilitates research partnerships with the private sector

Seven projects – from generating valuable products from the abundant non-food dairy residues that remain after milk is processed into food product, to amplifying UW–Madison doctoral trainees as the new generation of biotechnology industry leaders – have been chosen for funding through the Promoting Industry Collaboration Initiative. These projects were...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Failure to address social determinants of health cost both the patient and the hospital, says Mercy’s Danielle McPherson

In 2020, Danielle McPherson made history when she became the first African American to earn a doctorate in business administration and a doctorate in finance at Washington University in St. Louis. During her education, she focused on how the social determinants of health had an impact on the health of patients and the profitability of hospitals.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Keynote: Leveraging AI, Real-World Data to Improve Chronic Disease Management

In healthcare, we have lived in an environment that has been data-rich, but information-poor. Advances in data availability, computation power, and analytics tools, as well as a cultural shift in the industry, have allowed us to start moving towards the deliberate use of the information that we derive from our data to become much more data-driven in our decision-making processes.
Toledo, OHDOT med

ProMedica announces partnership with Intuitive Health

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 29, 2021 – ProMedica has partnered with Dallas-based Intuitive Health to bring the first hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic to support the growing needs of residents and businesses in northwest Ohio. Since 2008, Intuitive Health has partnered with established health systems nationwide to build, operate,...
EconomyInside Indiana Business

Leveraging Your Network for Business Opportunities and Partnerships

It’s not always what you know, but who you know. Networking has become the primary way to secure professional opportunities today, and estimates show that 85% of open jobs are filled through people networking. It’s not just beneficial for people looking to get a new job. It can also help business owners by presenting opportunities to develop relationships with potential partners, clients and investors in hopes of growing their enterprises.
Health Serviceshcinnovationgroup.com

CMS Plans to Expand Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model Nationwide

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a proposed rule that expands the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model nationwide effective Jan. 1, 2022. CMS said it is seeking to accelerate the shift from paying for home health services based on volume to a system that incentivizes value and quality.
Healthuctoday.com

Uncomplicating Collaboration in Healthcare

Hospitals are more connected today than ever before, helping healthcare workers to provide better, more efficient care. Connected medical devices are playing a significant role in enabling more effective data monitoring for better health outcomes, but this is not the only area that has seen considerable improvement. New wireless collaboration technology is helping caregivers to communicate more effectively and faster, improving the patient experience and saving valuable time.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Oral Health partnership hosts open house with new resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new dental clinic on Green Bay’s Main Street held an open house Tuesday night. During the pandemic shutdown, Oral Health Partnership (OHP) was closed, and its school programs were unable to run. During that time, the organization says they were able to expand their...
Memphis, TNuthsc.edu

UTHSC Launches New Statewide Initiative to Improve Population Health

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center recently launched a new statewide initiative aimed at improving Tennesseans’ health outcomes, quality of life, and health equity. The Tennessee Population Health Consortium is dedicated to transforming primary care practices in Tennessee. Jim Bailey, MD, Robert S. Pearce Endowed Chair in Internal Medicine, professor of Medicine and Preventive Medicine, is the consortium’s executive director.