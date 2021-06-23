North Woods golfers take fourth at state meet

Several area golfers were recently recognized by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association by being named to the all state teams. The top 10 individual nine-hole averages throughout the season were named to the first team and the next 10 to the second team. The state champion Washington girls’ golf squad had plenty of recognition in class 3A with five players honored. Kiki Bruner, Anna Nacos, Josie Tanner, and Makenna Conrad were all first team selections with Kaylin Long on the second team. Bruner finished the season with a 39.93 average, Nacos 40.72, Tanner 44.25, Conrad 45.14, and Long 46.72. On the boys’ side Roman Roth of Washington was named to the second team all state team in class 3A with an average of 40.68. Winfield-Mt. Union’s Brady Loyd was also on the second team in class 1A with a 44 average.