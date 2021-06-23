Life getting close to normal for Vermilion Dream Quilters

TOWER- The Vermilion Dream Quilters, an active quilting guild with members from Ely, Tower-Soudan, Cook, and the Iron Range area, is once again meeting in person. Their first in-person meeting was held outdoors at Hoodoo Point Campground earlier this month, and quilters seemed excited to begin meeting in person. The group normally meets monthly in the basement of St. Martin’s Catholic Church but had to stop meeting indoors last spring. They held a few outdoor meetings last summer but stopped once the weather got colder in September.