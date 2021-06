The Summer Solstice 2021 occurs on Sunday as the sun enters Cancer on June 20 at 8:32 p.m. PDT as we welcome a new season. Summer is officially in full gear, which means that it’s time to switch up our energy. People will be celebrating the Solstice on June 21 worldwide, as the majority of countries are hours ahead of the U.S. This not only marks the beginning of summer, but also the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.