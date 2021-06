A rocket from Thorgan Hazard knocked out reigning Euro 2020 champions Portugal on Sunday and earned Belgium a successful quarter-final with Italy. Hazard’s deflected shot before half-time sealed a 1-0 win for Belgium and settled a rambling contest in Sevilla that never quite lived up to its bill as a last 16 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo tested Thibaut Courtois with a free dive-kick in the first half, but the 36-year-old has neither broken the international scoring record nor added to his five for the tournament. Raphael Guerreiro came closest to a late equalizer when his shot came back from the post, but Belgium were the bravest and smoothest team and came out on top rightly.