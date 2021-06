ORR- The nearly 30-year-old rickety structure is gone, and the brand-new Mickey Elverum Bog Walk in Orr is now open for the enjoyment and education of visitors. City officials and representatives of the project’s construction firm, Pember Companies, Inc., of Menominee, Wis., completed the final walkthrough last week and the barricades came down on Thursday. Local patrons were touring the walk by that evening.