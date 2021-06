Jay-Z has announced, in collaboration with Sotheby’s, a non-fungible token (NFT) auction to commemorate the 25th anniversary of one of the best rap albums ever produced. The ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT will be a digital piece based on the cover art of Jay-Z’s debut album from back in 1996. The sale will be held by Sotheby’s, and is for a special single-lot auction that runs through July 2. The piece up for sale is titled ‘Heir to the Throne: An NFT in Celebration of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt 25th Anniversary by Derrick Adam.” It features a digital portrait of Jay-z that was inspired by the cover art for the classic album.