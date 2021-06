There were a number of reasons to write off Gleyber Torres’ down 2020 campaign. Mainly: the pandemic-shortened season and all the oddities that came with it. That, along with a strong September and postseason, made it seem pretty likely that the 2018-2019 Gleyber would return during a more normal 2021 campaign. Except, of course, his form hasn’t. Torres now has a .248/.328/.326 (87 wRC+) in 260 plate appearances this season. Most alarming is his absent power, with just three homers and a .078 isolated power.