NCAA hopes that Congress will save it from devastating antitrust liability based on NIL rules

With July 1 quickly approaching, the need for regulated NIL rules continues to grow more and more necessary each day. According to the Associated Press, NCAA President Mark Emmert is already preparing for the event that the Divison I Council does not pass a name, image, and likeness (NIL) proposal that has been stalled since January. Currently, five states have NIL rules set to go into effect on July 1 with a few more expected to come after that date.