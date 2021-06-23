NCAA hopes that Congress will save it from devastating antitrust liability based on NIL rules
The NCAA is caught between a rock and a potentially devastating antitrust lawsuit. Faced with a long-overdue reckoning regarding a corrupt business model that consistently has refused to give fair value to the athletes who generate it, the NCAA has an immediate dilemma regarding name, image, and likeness laws that become effective in six states next Thursday. What does the NCAA do as to the other 44 states?profootballtalk.nbcsports.com