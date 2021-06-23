Magic: The Gathering Designer Teases Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Crossover Set
The head designer of Magic: The Gathering released a brief preview of the game's upcoming crossover with Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier today, Mark Rosewater, the longtime head designer for Magic: The Gathering, posted a series of teasers about what fans could expect to see from "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," the upcoming expansion set in the Forgotten Realms setting of Dungeons & Dragons. Rosewater teased a number of new mechanics and abilities, along with appearances by several iconic D&D characters.comicbook.com