Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 3: Noé Chance in (Taco) Hell

Record: 21-55. Pace: 45-117. Change on 2004: -6. We continue Mix-up Week here at the SnakePit. Keegan is attending the game at Chase Field this afternoon - he must have done something bad in a previous life. With Dano heading to Mississippi (or was it from Mississippi?), it brings me back into the rotation for a bonus recap this week. I don’t mind day games, truth be told, even though I am currently at work. My double monitor set-up means that I can do my work on one screen, while the game is playing on the other. The evolutionary process of the last four billion years, which saw blobs of protoplasm eventually end up turning into creatures with two eyes, was clearly working towards this end.