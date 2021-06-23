Cancel
Pets

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Barney Fife’s Bloodhound Appeared on Several Classic Shows

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A good dog is an asset. And that’s especially true in the entertainment industry, where working animals are required to be highly disciplined. Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” will remember the television star Pluto, who played Barney Fife’s hound Blue. While Pluto was a good boy and talented animal actor who really committed to his roles, classic TV fans might recognize him from other shows of the 1960s.

Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Here’s the Only Issue Director Richard Crenna Had With the Series

There’s no doubt that audiences adored The Andy Griffith Show. But director Richard Crenna had one small problem. The front door on the set opened the wrong way. During a Television Academy interview, the interviewer asked Crenna if he felt anxious to make the show better when he joined. For Crenna, simply doing a good job and doing the show justice was the most important task, not necessarily changing things up.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Explained Why Ron Howard Was the Best Child Actor They Worked With

Elinor Donahue has worked with many different actors over the years. However, according to a 2015 interview at EMMY TV LEGENDs, there is one that stands above the rest. Donahue remembered working with child actor-turned-director, Ron Howard. Howard, who played Opie on the popular sitcom, The Andy Griffith Show worked with Donahue during the first season of the popular sitcom’s run.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Richard Thomas Suffered an Injury in Real Life That Was Written Into the Show

Since many TV shows will span over the course of many years, several real-world issues can infiltrate into the script. Whether it’s an actor passing away in real life, pregnancy, or injuries, these physical real-life components can’t just be ignored on the screen. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Judy Norton, or Mary Ellen Walton on “The Waltons,” talked about an instance in which an actor on the show was injured and it had to be written into the plot.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor Said People Would Be Shocked Michael Landon Wasn’t Like ‘Bonanza’s Little Joe

Actress Alison Arngrim said it would stun people to find out “Little House on the Prairie” star Michael Landon wasn’t like “Little Joe.”. Arngrim, who plays Nellie Oleson on the NBC family drama, refers to Landon’s role as “Little Joe” Cartwright on the classic TV western “Bonanza.” She was asked during a 2013 interview with Tom Gregory if Landon, for instance, was friendly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Howard Morris Described Lucille Ball as a ‘Doll’ on ‘The Lucy Show’ Episode He Appeared On

Howard Morris was already a comedy star with “The Andy Griffith Show” on his list. He also found himself appearing on “The Lucy Show.”. Morris, who died on May 21, 2005, at 85 years old, talked about playing opposite Lucille Ball on her follow-up sitcom to “I Love Lucy.” He was interviewed a few years before his death by the Archive of American Television.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Griffith Pranked ‘Goober’ Actor George Lindsey with Innards of a Duck

A comedy show having pranks on set shouldn’t be surprising. But this gag that Andy Griffith pulled on The Andy Griffith Show might have been overboard. Throughout the generations of classic television, pranks are a common factor. Michael Landon with The Little House on the Prairie, John Ritter with Three’s Company and even Will Geer on The Waltons were all practical jokers at one point or another.
TV Showsmetv.com

Andy Griffith said Matlock was the ''best role he ever had on TV''

Yep, even better than Sheriff Taylor. Do you agree?. More than 60 years after it premiered, The Andy Griffith Show still draws millions of viewers each week. It is, inarguably, one of the most beloved television shows of all time. Chalk that up to the irresistible characters — Barney, Opie, Aunt Bee, Gomer, Goober, and Sheriff Andy. They feel like family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Do You Remember Andy Griffith In This 1978 Ritz Cracker Commercial?

Andy Griffith is best known for his role in 'The Andy Griffith Show,' in which he acts as sheriff Andy Taylor of a sleepy, small town called Mayberry, North Carolina. While raising his son Opie and living with his housekeeper Aunt Bee, he keeps the peace in his small community. However, it turns out that Andy Griffith also starred in a series of endearing and old-timey Ritz Cracker commercials throughout the '70s.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: One of Andy’s Girlfriends Lost Her Hearing Before Joining the Show

In the early 1960s, actress Joanna Moore suffered from hearing loss not long before joining the cast of The Andy Griffith Show in its first season. From 1960 to 1968, the classic television show aired on CBS for eight seasons. As production got underway in 1960, showrunners cast Moore to play the role of Andy’s girlfriend in Season 1. In fact, the actress who played Peggy McMillan even had a natural southern drawl since she grew up in Georgia. So she fit right in on the new show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Why His Character Made Impression on Audiences

OK, fans of “The Andy Griffith Show.” Everybody knows Ernest T. Bass because he’s a unique character. Why does he stand out so much?. Howard Morris, who played Bass on the CBS classic TV sitcom, was asked about this during an interview with the Archive of American Television. He has his own thoughts on why Bass leaves such an impression on the show’s fans.