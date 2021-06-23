‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Barney Fife’s Bloodhound Appeared on Several Classic Shows

Since many TV shows will span over the course of many years, several real-world issues can infiltrate into the script. Whether it’s an actor passing away in real life, pregnancy, or injuries, these physical real-life components can’t just be ignored on the screen. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Judy Norton, or Mary Ellen Walton on “The Waltons,” talked about an instance in which an actor on the show was injured and it had to be written into the plot.