‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Barney Fife’s Bloodhound Appeared on Several Classic Shows
A good dog is an asset. And that's especially true in the entertainment industry, where working animals are required to be highly disciplined. Fans of "The Andy Griffith Show" will remember the television star Pluto, who played Barney Fife's hound Blue. While Pluto was a good boy and talented animal actor who really committed to his roles, classic TV fans might recognize him from other shows of the 1960s.