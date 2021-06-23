Cancel
US had nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in early months of pandemic: Study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- There may have been nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new National Institutes of Health study. The study suggests that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the spring and summer of 2020 "far exceeded"...

