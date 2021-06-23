Asia-Pacific Stocks Struggle for Direction as Markets in Japan and China's Shanghai Close Flat
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction on Thursday, with major indexes in Japan and mainland China closing flat. Mainland Chinese stocks closed mixed as the Shanghai composite finished the trading day largely flat at around 3,566.29 while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.398% to 14,784.80. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced about 0.2%, as of its final hour of trading.www.nbcsandiego.com