Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asia-Pacific Stocks Struggle for Direction as Markets in Japan and China's Shanghai Close Flat

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction on Thursday, with major indexes in Japan and mainland China closing flat. Mainland Chinese stocks closed mixed as the Shanghai composite finished the trading day largely flat at around 3,566.29 while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.398% to 14,784.80. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced about 0.2%, as of its final hour of trading.

www.nbcsandiego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Close Flat#Chinese#Hang Seng#Topix#Kospi#S P#Msci#Nasdaq Composite#Japanese#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
StocksBayStreet.ca

Asia-Pacific Markets Slip

Advertisment Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday despite gains overnight on Wall Street as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite closed at record highs. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 235.41 points, or 0.8%, to 28,812.61. The Japanese yen traded at 110.61 per U.S. dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets on edge over Delta variant, Fed policy

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Global shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday, with concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undercutting an economic recovery, while investors remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy. European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were...
Marketsmvariety.com

Asia shares slip as fears over Delta virus variant grow, US data eyed

SYDNEY (Reuters) — Asian shares dropped on Tuesday on concerns new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery, even as robust momentum in the United States prompts the Federal Reserve to contemplate a quicker exit from accommodative policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks at record highs on strong consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, New York - A significant boost in U.S. consumer confidence kept stock markets afloat Tuesday, with both the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting new all-time intraday and closing highs. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June, the highest level in...
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Stocks Close Flat After S&P, Nasdaq Nab Fresh Intraday Highs

The major indexes gave back most of their midday gains to settle flat on Tuesday, but not before the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit another set of intraday highs -- the former logging its fourth-straight record peak, and the latter its second. The indexes also just barely eked out fresh closing highs as well. The Dow, meanwhile, erased a triple-digit lead to finish the day with a quiet nine-point pop. Investors kept an eye on surging home prices for April, better-than-expected consumer confidence reading for June, and a swell in the financial sector, thanks to several banks hiking quarterly dividends. However, some anxieties over the spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, paired with investors taking a step back during the relatively quiet summer months, may have ultimately put some weight on markets.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Global shares edge lower on new COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia

LONDON/SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Global shares edged lower on Tuesday, as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia vied with strong U.S. consumer confidence, and as investors speculated about whether the Federal Reserve would accelerate its timetable to end easy monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index, which tracks shares across...
Worldnewsfinale.com

Asia markets trade higher; data shows Chinese factory activity slowed in June

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.31%. Tech stocks jumped,...
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

Hotel in China's Shanghai Tower billed as world's highest

June 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese developer opened what is being billed as the highest hotel in the world -- occupying the top floors of the country's tallest building. The J Hotel Shanghai Tower, situated on the top floors of the 2,073-foot-high Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, opened to the public June 19, and bills itself as the highest hotel in the world.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Lower, Paring Early Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower after giving up the strong early gains on Wednesday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index falling below the 28,800 level, as traders are digesting weak local industrial production data, the first drop since February. The cues overnight from Wall Street were broadly positive.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones dropped 150 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs on Monday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) The S&P CoreLogic...
Marketsteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific higher after data from Japan, China

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region registered gains on Tuesday following economic data reports coming from China and Japan ahead of the opening bell. The Kospi Composite climbed 0.39% at 4:29 am CET. The ASP/ASX 200 rose 0.56% at 4:22 am CET despite extended local coronavirus-related lockdowns across Australia.
Worldnewsfinale.com

Asia markets mixed; drugmaker Hutchmed debuts in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, with oil prices continuing to rise. Meanwhile, China released its data on manufacturing activity in the morning. Mainland Chinese stocks rose in early trade. The Shanghai composite was up 0.19%, while the Shenzhen component was nearly flat. Hong Kong’s Hang...
WorldBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit fresh closing highs. However, concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant in Europe and Asia, and the resultant lockdowns and fresh restrictions on travel in several countries are weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
MarketsPosted by
WOKV

Asian shares advance despite weaker factory data, outbreaks

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday despite new data showing factory activity slowed this month as virus outbreaks disrupted shipping at some Chinese ports. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul but edged lower in Hong Kong. Japan, South Korea, and China all...
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: Stocks set to open flat after new S&P 500, Nasdaq record closes

U.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday, one day after Facebook's first close above a $1 trillion market value broadly boosted tech stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ended at record highs. However, as energy stocks came under pressure Monday, the Dow broke a two-session winning streak. The 30-stock average was 1.4% away from its record close early last month. (CNBC)
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.03%, +0.03% and +0.33% respectively. A lab report showed that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant viral strain. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to trade slightly higher. China NBS manufacturing PMI in focus. Delta Variant, Moderna’ Vaccine, NBS PMI,...
EconomyCNBC

These charts show the dramatic increase in China's debt

China's debt has grown dramatically over the past decade and is one of the biggest economic challenges confronting the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which turns 100 this week. Beijing has identified the ballooning debt pile as a potential threat to its economic stability, and in recent years tried to reduce...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Global shares edge lower, Treasury yields down ahead of US jobs data

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE (June 28): Global equity markets edged lower on Monday, though supported by US shares hitting new highs, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar was little changed, as investors awaited jobs data that could sway Federal Reserve monetary policy. MSCI's all country world index, which tracks shares...