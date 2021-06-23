Steven Spielberg’s Company Signs Deal With Netflix

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, a Spielberg film which is Kubrickian in origin, marks its 20th anniversary since its theatrical release in 2001. David (Haley Joel Osment) is a prototype child robot or a Mecha, if you will. He’s been programmed to love unconditionally–this includes Monica (Frances O’Connor). There are all sorts of Mechas and they’re jobs are to make human lives easier. Unfortunately, this also means humans are out of a job. When David’s family comes to later abandon him, he finds himself in a whole new world. Another Mecha, Gigolo Joe (Jude Law), befriends him during this time. Much like Pinocchio, you get the idea that David wants to be a real boy. After all, he already thinks of Monica has his own mother. This is really the gist of the film, which runs almost two and a half hours. All in all, there are three sections of the film: life with the Swinton family, Rouge City, and the flooded ruins of Manhattan.