Benefits of Covid-19 vaccination clearly outweigh risks of rare heart inflammation, CDC vaccine advisers told

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a likely association between the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, but the benefits of vaccination still clearly outweigh the risks, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heard during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Cases of...

