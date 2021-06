Amazon Prime Days are upon us and there are plenty of deals to be had. We’ll be sharing more of those deals between now and the end of the event but Amazon isn’t the only game in town. In typical fashion, many retailers are rolling out their own promotions to get in on the hype the is Prime Day. From Walmart to Target and many stores in between, Chromebook deals can be found outside of Amazon.com and some of them are exclusive to those “other” retailers which makes them worth taking a glance at before you buy. This deal just happens to be one of those devices from one of “those” other retailers.