Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Just How Accurate Are the Posted Wait Times at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

By Robin Burks
allears.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much is changing at Disney World these days. We’re noticing that self-serve condiment stations are returning to restaurants, nighttime spectaculars are now back on the My Disney Experience app, and pre-shows are returning to rides. We’re also starting to see more crowds coming back to the parks, and we’re...

allears.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Hollywood Studios#Disney World#Restaurants#Toy Story Land#Star Tours#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
Travelallears.net

The Most Expensive Room at Each Disney World Hotel!

Not all Disney World vacations are the same, and not all Disney World Resort hotel rooms are created equal! Depending on what type of room you stay in, your vacation budget can go wildly up in price!. If you’ve ever felt the urge to “go big or go home” when...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Travelreviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

What’s New in Hollywood Studios: Self-Serve Condiments And Daisy Duck Collection!

Although there have been a lot of exciting things happening with Disney World news this week all the 50th anniversary announcements !, we dont have a lot of updates for you this week, but lets jump on them and get started! The social distancing dots inside the Trolley Car Cafe have been removed . Weve seen this all over Disney World, and before too long, social distancing markers will be a thing...
LifestyleSFGate

The secret entrance at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has an even bigger secret inside

When Disneyland reopened in April, it reopened with countless changes to the way it operated before the pandemic, like the addition of social-distancing markers and capacity restrictions. But some of the modifications were positive — some might even call them exciting changes — like the secret entrance to the Haunted Mansion, only revealed to guests for the first time slightly more than a month ago.
AnimalsPosted by
Simplemost

A New Baby Giraffe Was Just Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The animal residents at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World have been treating us to such a steady stream of precious newborn animals lately that it’s almost too much cuteness to handle. Just last month, some lucky guests on board the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride witnessed the birth of a baby zebra. This week, we got our first look at the newest animal addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Masai giraffe calf.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Hollywood Studios Park Hours EXTENDED in August and September

Headed to Disney World to say goodbye to summer? We’ve got news for you!. Disney World park hours change every once in a while to reflect demand and having one more hour in the park can have a BIG effect on your vacation. Well, it looks like select Disney park hours have been EXTENDED in August and September!
Food & Drinksallears.net

10 Massive Snacks You Can Get in Disney World

One of our favorite things about Disney World is the food!. And there are so many great snacks that we just get full thinking about all of them. But not all snacks are created equal — some are WAY bigger than others!. So here are some of the most massive...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers to Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. Let’s be honest, who hasn’t dreamed of taking a little solo trip to Walt Disney World – just you, the parks, and an endless array of pixie dust right at your fingertips! Just one issue… MEALTIME. Sure, mobile ordering from your favorite Quick Service location can make for a less awkward one-on-one dining experience. But what if you are in the mood for something a bit more indulgent?! After all, it is one thing to trip the life fantastic all by your lonesome whilst zipping through the Los Angeles freeway in a super-stretch! But sitting down to destroy some bread service at a high-top for one? That just seems horribly wrong – even if you can devour all nine sauces without any help from your friends! All joking aside, we understand that the thought of eating alone can be a bit scary for some. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has got your back by providing several fantastic options for you. So, take a seat and get ready to not share your fries, because these are the Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers! (Note: Some dining locations may be modified or closed temporarily due to COVID-19.)
Travelcastleinsider.com

Five Decades of Magic at Walt Disney World - A look at some rare construction photos from 1980 - 1989

Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary on October 1 2021, and as the countdown to the anniversary continues, Disney is today sharing some rare photographs of the resort construction and milestones from the early years. Sept. 23 – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad opens in Frontierland, expanding the mountain range at Magic Kingdom Park. Oct. 1 – A year long Tencennial Celebration begins,...
Travelthrillgeek.com

Disney World Give FIRST LOOK at Redesigned Contemporary Rooms

As part of the ongoing evolution of the Disney Resorts Collection at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., all nine floors of guest rooms in the A-frame tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort are being completely reimagined. These rooms will blend a sleek Monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles films, including Jack-Jack, Frozone and Edna Mode. New custom artwork in guest rooms and along guest corridors will be modern, futuristic and oh so stylish, dahling, complementing the resort’s architecture while putting the Supers’ powers on display.
Travelallears.net

Summer is Kicking Off With High Average Wait Times in Disney World

Summer has kicked off in Disney World, bringing various wait times around the parks!. And, we’re breaking down the average wait times in Disney World this past week before you arrive for your next vacation!. Magic Kingdom. Many of the wait times at the Magic Kingdom have had similar wait...
Travelallears.net

Don’t Eat in the Parks on Your Next Disney World Vacation

Many of us can ramble off our favorite restaurants in the Disney World theme parks: Be Our Guest or Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, Le Cellier or Chefs de France in EPCOT, Tiffins or Yak & Yeti at Animal Kingdom…. Simply put, there’s always somewhere to eat in the parks!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

CREEPY Stories From the Magic Kingdom

Every Disney fan has heard their share of urban legends and spooky stories about Disney World. In fact, some of us have even imagined our own stories about a few creepy things we’ve seen in the parks, like the former creepy clown slide at the pool at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, or the gigantic evil-grinning Jack-in-the-Box at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. But nothing matches the tales that guests and Cast Members continue to share that revolve around Magic Kingdom.
MoviesDecider

How to Watch Disney’s ‘Luca’ Movie Online

Reviews for Luca, the latest Disney Pixar film coming to Disney+ this Friday, dropped on Wednesday morning, and the consensus seems to be a resounding “benissimo.”. The animated film follows two young sea monsters posing as human boys (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who enter a triathlon that takes place in the fictional Italian Riveria town of Porto Rosso. It’s a gorgeously animated tale of bike-riding, pasta-eating, and most importantly, friendship. And yes, that is a Studio Ghibli reference.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Disney World May Be Gearing Up to Reopen Pizzafari, Here’s Why

As Disney World continues its phased reopening, we are seeing more and more dining locations opening. In fact, the latest restaurants to receive reopening dates are ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Now, another dining location — Pizzafari in Disney’s Animal Kingdom —...