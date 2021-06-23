Tennessee Titans: 3 Reasonable expectations for AJ Brown in 2021

I love history. And I love history makers. New blood winning titles? I'm here for it!. The NBA's conference finals are chock-full of new blood, with the Hawks and Bucks facing off in the East and the Suns and Clippers doing battle in the West. None of these team have won a championship since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. While the Hawks (1958) and Bucks (1971) each earned one crown before the merger, the Clippers and Suns have never claimed a title.