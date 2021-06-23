Tennessee Titans: 3 Reasonable expectations for AJ Brown in 2021
The Tennessee Titans can and should expect big things from A.J. Brown. If you were able to pull a Rip Van Winkle and fall asleep right after the Tennessee Titans‘ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round and wake up sometime around June 7th, you might not recognize the team that you woke up to. Not only are Kenny Vaccaro, Malcolm Butler, and Adam Humphries gone, Tennessee added guys like Denico Autry, Janoris Jenkins, and Josh Reynolds.titansized.com