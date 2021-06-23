Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans: 3 Reasonable expectations for AJ Brown in 2021

By Geoffrey Knox
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans can and should expect big things from A.J. Brown. If you were able to pull a Rip Van Winkle and fall asleep right after the Tennessee Titans‘ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round and wake up sometime around June 7th, you might not recognize the team that you woke up to. Not only are Kenny Vaccaro, Malcolm Butler, and Adam Humphries gone, Tennessee added guys like Denico Autry, Janoris Jenkins, and Josh Reynolds.

titansized.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Pro Football Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSkySports

Julio Jones trade gives Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing dream do-over

'Pick your poison' be the message from Titans new man Julio Jones upon slotting into Tennessee's near-complete jigsaw. But who be chief poison-picker?. That job shall belong to Todd Downing, who, while cushioned by an envied weaponry in his second shot as an offensive coordinator, will realise that the same scenario affords him few excuses not to be successful as play-caller, string-puller, poison-picker in Nashville.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Julio Jones might be gone but Saints still have to deal with Kyle Pitts

No one was more excited about the Falcons trading Julio Jones out of the NFC South than New Orleans Saints fans, who were tired of having to watch him square off against the Saints secondary twice a year. While Jones might be in Nashville now, the Falcons aren’t taking much of a step backward on offense, as they drafted Kyle Pitts in the first round.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans WR duo both land on ranking of top NFL players

Sure, we’d like to move on and talk about something else, but why? As Tennessee Titans fans, you’re absolutely right in your thinking. Everyone, whenever they bring up the two-tone blue has a hard time doing so without talking about a trade on June 6th that brought Julio Jones to Nashville.
NFLNFL

Which franchise could win first Super Bowl in 2021 NFL season? Bills, Browns Titans top list

I love history. And I love history makers. New blood winning titles? I'm here for it!. The NBA's conference finals are chock-full of new blood, with the Hawks and Bucks facing off in the East and the Suns and Clippers doing battle in the West. None of these team have won a championship since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. While the Hawks (1958) and Bucks (1971) each earned one crown before the merger, the Clippers and Suns have never claimed a title.
NFLYardbarker

Where Do Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Rank Among the Top WR Duos in the NFL?

This portion of the NFL offseason — the six or so weeks after OTAs and minicamp end but before training camp begins — is probably the slowest time of year in the sport. With minimal news or events, fans and media are left to do things like debate player rankings, make predictions about specific teams or divisions, and generally look ahead to the upcoming season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans are desired destination of former Pro Bowl receiver

Trigger warning, this article involves a potential Golden Tate reunion with the Tennessee Titans. If this offends you then please turn back now. With that out of the way, free-agent wide receiver Golden Tate recently went on the radio to describe his ideal landing spot for the 2021 season. Unsurprisingly, the first name he mentioned was the Tennessee Titans.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Tennessee Titans roster

The Tennessee Titans have geared up for a huge 2021 season after acquiring Julio Jones via trade. Tennessee’s front office has been one of the busiest in the league this offseason, as they were aggressive during free agency as well. Bringing in Bud Dupree, Janoris Jenkins, and Denico Autry has brought life to a Titans defense that was well below average a year ago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans had 2021’s most important trade per NFL legend

NFL legend Gil Brandt earned his “Godfather” monicker because he made the trades that set up the Dallas Cowboys dynasty. So, with that being said, when he says that the Tennessee Titans made the biggest trade of the offseason, everyone in or following the NFL should take note. In a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons’ future depends on the success of TE Kyle Pitts

We still have more than two months until the start of the 2021 season for the Atlanta Falcons and many fans have already probably read hundreds of posts, articles and analysis pieces about rookie TE Kyle Pitts. Some Atlanta Falcons fans continue to hold the opinion that taking a tight...
NFLToledo Blade

Kizer vs. Woodside: Titans of Toledo competing for Tennessee QB role

Two of the biggest names to ever throw a football in Toledo are competing for the same spot with the Tennessee Titans. Central Catholic product DeShone Kizer — who excelled at Notre Dame before playing for the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers — is in the mix to be the Titans’ back-up quarterback.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ian Book reveals what he's learned from Saints QBs, including Jameis Winston, during his first NFL offseason

The New Orleans Saints enter 2021 with a quarterback competition after Drew Brees retired, and they added a possible contributor down the road in former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Ian Book. Since being selected May 1 as a fourth-rounder with the draft's No. 133 overall pick, Book has been learning in a position group with the likes of veterans Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans add DB after minicamp: What fans need to know

Kevin Peterson #27 (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Minicamp wraps for the Tennessee Titans, and the good news is there are no major injuries to report. Everyone walked in and walked out healthy. There was some talk about Taylor Lewan and his recovery from his recent ACL injury, but from the looks of things, he’s going to be okay and is pretty pumped about the upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

2 Tennessee Titans named as top 25 players under 25 years of age

Tennessee Titans, (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) As each day passes, Tennessee Titans fans are reminded of more and more reasons as to why they have fallen in love with this team. They’re led by one of the game’s great general managers. There’s star power all over the place, and if we’re being frank, they’re a great group of guys.