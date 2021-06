As previously reported, Britney Spears gave heartbreaking testimony at a recent conservatorship hearing. She detailed allegations of abuse by her father Jamie Spears, including lithium drug addiction and the obligation to keep an IUD (contraceptive) implanted. He followed up his testimony by apologizing to fans for pretending he was fine for the past two years. Britney shared that she was dishonest due to her “pride” and feelings of shame. Now Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has broken her silence following the allegations. He took to Instagram to make it clear that he has always supported and will continue to support his sister.