The Most Replayed Carrier Crash In History Happened 70 Years Ago Today
This F9F Panther ramp strike incident provides a graphic reminder of the risks involved in early jet operations from aircraft carriers. Exactly 70 years ago today, U.S. Navy Commander George Chamberlain Duncan escaped from one of the most dramatic and widely publicized carrier aviation accidents of all time. Watching the footage today, it’s almost miraculous that the naval aviator, a two-time World War Two ace, was pulled from the blazing hulk of his Grumman F9F Panther jet fighter with only burns — and that he would be flying again within six months.www.thedrive.com