Park Seo Joon is considered one of today’s biggest Korean actors. He’s starred in many critically acclaimed K-Dramas, like Netflix’s Itaewon Class, which won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards, as well as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, which ranked as one of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2018. Park also played a role in the 2019 Oscar Award-winning film Parasite, and rumor has it he’s adding a major franchise to his already impressive résumé. On June 15, Soompi reported he’ll be part of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. So, will Park Seo Joon be in The Marvels or is it too good to be true? Let’s take a look.