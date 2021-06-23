Cancel
Politics

City officials anticipate Rail Trail project could unlock $590M in redevelopment

By Ron Davis
Albuquerque Business First
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency anticipates that about $590 million could be unlocked in redevelopment potential with the Rail Trail project.

Albuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

