City officials anticipate Rail Trail project could unlock $590M in redevelopment

The Duluth Economic Development Authority will review two resolutions for apartment complexes during its meeting Wednesday. A public hearing will be held at the beginning of the meeting for the proposed redevelopment of the apartment complex at 627 E. Fourth St. The building would have at least 16 units, all of which would be for rent at a rate affordable to those earning 80% or less of the area's median income, according to the resolution. The project, proposed by Portland Land Co., LLC, of Duluth, includes at-grade parking stalls.