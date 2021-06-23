Cancel
Health Services

U of M study shows hospitals slow to post price transparency data

By Christopher Snowbeck
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new University of Minnesota study finds that U.S. hospitals have been slow to fully comply with a new federal rule that was designed to bring more price transparency to health care. Beginning in January, hospitals were required to publish detailed information online about the rates they charge for services,...

