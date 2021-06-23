U of M study shows hospitals slow to post price transparency data

Use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin could reduce COVID-19-related deaths, data from a peer-reviewed study shows. The study, published last week in the American Journal of Therapeutics, analyzed data from multiple clinical studies assessing ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Ivermectin, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, which are two conditions caused by parasitic worms, has anti-inflammatory properties. Ivermectin has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. The scientific team wanted to determine the impact this drug would have against COVID-19, particularly in reducing infection and mortality. And, from what the research suggests, the team is confident in the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19.