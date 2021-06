We’ve always appreciated that from New York, Chicago is just an easy two-hour flight from away – offering a quick escape hatch when Gotham’s endless trend chasing becomes all too overbearing (Chicagoans aren’t much bothered about such things). But from around March 13 of last year, the culture capital of the Midwest suddenly became a world away, as travel restrictions went into force, and the longest trip anyone could expect to take was to the grocery store or the COVID testing clinic.