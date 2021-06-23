Cancel
Clarendon, NY

Joan “Carol” Robishaw

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarendon – Joan “Carol” Robishaw, 92, passed away June 22, 2021. She was born December 24, 1928 in Albion, NY a daughter of the late Harold and Meryl (Skinner) Parsons and was a lifelong resident of Clarendon. Carol and her husband Charles spent many years traveling and flying in their Piper Tripacer and also loved attending Conservation Officers Conventions. Carol worked at B & L and was a corrections officer at the Albion Correctional Facility and a Security Officer at SUNY at Brockport. She was a member of the Clarendon Lions Club. Carol will be remembered for her spunk and cheerfulness and making friends wherever she was.

westsidenewsny.com
