ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca Park Zoo broke ground Friday on a new restaurant. The Trailside Cafe will replace the Eagle's Landing food option. "While the cafe will comfortably fit 40 people during regular hours, the space will double as a banquet hall capable of accommodating over 100 people at a time," Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. "This will be yet another way to attract people, businesses and organizations to have their special events at Seneca Park Zoo."