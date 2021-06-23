Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Living with Fire

By Mukta Patil
baynature.org
 13 days ago

Flowering bear grass is not a common sight in the Bay Area. But in 2018, it was plentiful in the pygmy forest at Bouverie Preserve in Sonoma County. With a puff of dense, white flowers sitting atop a long stalk and wiry olive leaves falling outward from the base, it is an ephemeral, tender sight. Bear grass, like the redwood lily and Napa false indigo, is a rare understory annual that can grow after dead, dense forest floor debris has been cleared by fire, earning it the moniker of "fire follower." As larger shrubs start closing in though, it disappears again until the next fire.

