CB Kickers fall in tournament semifinals

It may have been the best showing for the Crested Butte Kickers adult coed soccer team in a while at their home tournament. Often racked with a bench too deep to get effective players adequate time, the same scenario looked to play out at the 26th annual Crested Butte adult coed soccer tournament held Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20 in Crested Butte. But in the end they found the right mix to win their bracket and make the tournament semifinals before getting knocked out.