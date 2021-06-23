Animals Can Recover From Fire

Here are some scenes from the secret lives of animals Kendall Calhoun has seen on his study cameras: a wild pig walks the same route every two weeks; a fox has a squirrel in its mouth, then in the next shot the squirrel has escaped and the fox chases it; a bear takes a bath in an old water trough. With 36 motion-sensor cameras spread out over 5,000 acres of shrub, grass, and oak woodland at the UC Hopland Research and Extension Center in Mendocino County, Calhoun has captured a lot of candid animal moments. The cameras, triggered by movement and heat, take photos in rapid succession, so you end up with a kind of flipbook story. In the first shot of the bear, you see it approaching the trough. In the next shot, you see it climbing in. In the last shot, you see the bear sitting in the water, face forward, like a kid at bath time.