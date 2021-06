DENVER — Governor Polis signed legislation that will invest $75 million of federal stimulus funds to increase access to broadband in Colorado. “Broadband has never before been more important for commerce, education and daily life, but too many Coloradans don’t have high speed internet,” said Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood. “Today, we are making a historic investment to bring broadband to communities, businesses, schools and homes across Colorado. This funding will boost businesses, create jobs, grow our economy and connect more Coloradans to broadband.”