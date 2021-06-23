Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Letter from the Editor: A New Fire Story

By Victoria Schlesinger
baynature.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was early October in 2020, after I watched a new episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, that I realized the story about fire in California had really changed. A late-night comedian, Noah summed up in about 10 minutes the effects of climate change, fire suppression, and cultural and prescribed burns in California, more or less accurately. I thought to myself, “If the information Bay Nature has been reporting on for the last 15 years about fire is now on national late-night television, it’s time to tell the next part of the story.”

baynature.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Wildfire#A New Era#Fire Protection#Controlled Burns#Bay Nature#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy