Letter from the Editor: A New Fire Story

It was early October in 2020, after I watched a new episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, that I realized the story about fire in California had really changed. A late-night comedian, Noah summed up in about 10 minutes the effects of climate change, fire suppression, and cultural and prescribed burns in California, more or less accurately. I thought to myself, “If the information Bay Nature has been reporting on for the last 15 years about fire is now on national late-night television, it’s time to tell the next part of the story.”