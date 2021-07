The Heart of America Grazing Conference will be held live on Aug. 10-11 at the Double Tree Hotel in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The Pasture Walk will take place on Perry Hottes’ farm from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. Perry’s farm is 10 minutes from the hotel. He has participated in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and has a winter feeding station and will have a summer annual plot to look at.