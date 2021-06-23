Cancel
Lompoc, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lompoc identified

By Travis Schlepp
LOMPOC, Calif. - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Purisima Road near Lompoc Tuesday has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the sheriff's office, the man killed was Miguel Angel Salas, 27, of Lompoc.

Salas was killed in a crash on Purisima Road Tuesday afternoon. He collided with a sedan that was making a left turn onto Purisima.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but the driver of the sedan told detectives that Salas "laid down" his motorcycle and was ejected directly into the path of the turning vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

CHP said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

