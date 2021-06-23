IATSE Members Protest Metropolitan Opera in Virtual Picket Line

Join internationally-renowned Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman, the UMS Choral Union and music director candidate and Ann Arbor native Jacob Joyce for a sumptuous evening of light, color and grandeur. Michigan-based composer Michael Kropf’s effervescent High Spirits begins the evening, before Robert Schumann’s Adventlied (Advent Songs), Op. 71 for soloists, chorus and orchestra takes center stage. For Schumann, the highest in musical expression is achieved through the chorus and orchestra and his Adventlied is a prime example of an intriguing blend of sacred mystery and secular mysticism. Originally composed for piano in 1874, Modest Mussorgsky’s 10-piece suite Pictures at an Exhibition received an orchestral arrangement from Maurice Ravel in 1922 and this is the version most often performed and recorded today. Depicting a wandering enthusiast taking in varied tableaux, this tribute to Mussorgsky’s close friend and influential Russian artist Viktor Hartmann concludes with a stunning sonic render of the magnificent city gates of Kiev.