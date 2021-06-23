Cancel
IATSE Members Protest Metropolitan Opera in Virtual Picket Line

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is taking the fight against the Metropolitan Opera lockout online with a virtual picket line. The picket line can be seen on MetOperaPicketLine.com and stagehands, costumer and wardrobe employees, lighting designers and technicians, set designers and craftsmen, make-up artists, broadcast technicians, and ticket sellers, along with other supporters, are taking part.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Metropolitan Opera#Iatse#Met Opera#Picket Line#Iatse#Metoperapicketline Com#Met General#The Met Opera
