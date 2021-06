Four members of Waubonsee Community College's Men's Soccer team were recognized for their outstanding play during the Chiefs' abbreviated Spring 2021 season. The Chiefs' Lincoln Lillwitz and Axel Sanchez were both named to the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference (ISCC) First Team, while teammates Edgar Esquivel and Alejandro Arevalo were each chosen All-ISCC Second Team. In addition, Lillwitz, Sanchez and Esquivel were all selected to the All-Region IV Team. Waubonsee's soccer teams normally compete in the Fall, but played this past Spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.