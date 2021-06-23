Sculpting California, Post-Fire

When Ashwini Bhat arrived in California in 2013, the first people she met were creators like her. “I met artists living in communities deep in the woods; I met them in the city,” she remembers. “I was a foreigner, but I felt welcomed by these communities.” After her initial artist residency at Flynn Creek Pottery in Comptche, Mendocino County, Bhat spent several years traveling around the country, hopping from residency to residency. She eventually moved to California permanently in September 2017, having fallen in love with the state’s intellectual and artistic energy.