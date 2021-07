If Aaron Rodgers was going to opt-out of the 2021 NFL season, he would have had to make that declaration by 4 p.m. ET this afternoon. By all accounts, he has not done so. Opting out would have mitigated the financial cost that Rodgers may suffer by holding out through the summer. However, it would have been non-reversible, officially ending Rodgers’ season before he has a chance to change his mind or see how things develop with the Green Bay Packers and around the league.