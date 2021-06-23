Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 17:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Todd STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL TODD AND EAST CENTRAL BENNETT COUNTIES At 534 PM MDT/634 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northeastern Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 9 miles east of Martin, moving east at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tuthill, Vetal, Harrington and northeastern Lacreek Wildlife Refuge.alerts.weather.gov