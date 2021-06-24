Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Sushi Spot In Venice: Wabi

Dayana Sabatin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1prd_0adW8zVC00
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Wabi is the best sushi spot in Venice. If you don't count Nobu or Catch LA, then it's the best sushi spot in California.

You absolutely need to make a reservation here for dinner, especially on a Friday night or weekend. The atmosphere of this place is gorgeous beyond words, and the food is everything you could ever want in a sushi place and more if that's possible. I daydream about my next reservation every time I leave this place.

First off, let's start with some drinks. They have rose, white wine, red and chilled red wine as well. They also have champagne, sake, beer, tea and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Wabi Spicy-Rita is one of their most popular drinks, with tequila, lime, orange, organic agave, fresno & serrano chilies.

The Wild Ginger is great, especially if you like ginger and if you like gin as it's gin-based with Wilde Irish gin, pear, ginger, lemon, velvet falernum, and cucumber.

The Lychee on Rose is incredible, especially if you like lychee as it's very flavorful. It has vodka, lemon, pomegranate, lychee, elderflower and citrus.

Now, my absolute favorite drink is the Oaxaca-Colada with mezcal, lime, orgeat, aloe, pineapple and cucumber. This is the absolute best cocktail, it's so refreshing and pairs perfectly with whatever you order.

For dessert, try the Espresso Martini, it has vodka, espresso, licor 43, Averna, demerara, and vanilla bean.

For appetizers, start with the edamame. They offer salt or chili garlic, I like to alternate, both are amazing. The miso soup is delicious and perfect for a chilly night. The crispy rice is beyond delicious, with spicy tuna, avocado mousse, eel sauce, and serrano chili. There's also crispy rice 2.0 with blue crab, uni butter, spicy eel, fresno, yuzu avocado mousse.

The chicken karaage is a great option as well with yuzu aioli.

If you like oysters, they sell by the 1/2 or 1 dozen.

If you come here with a group, get a few sharing items like the seared toro with black truffle, caviar, smoked soy, and Maldon salt. Or try the beets by Rain with roasted farmers' market beets, truffle oil, and chili preserves. The bluefin special is good too with garlic puree, serrano, yuzu soy, and micro cilantro.

If you're looking for something outside of sushi, check out their Wood Fire Grill menu with tenderloin skewers, or chicken skewers, mushroom skewers, Ariel's Delight with grilled calico scallops, fresh corn pudding, charred corn succotash. Their Chilean Seabass Skewers are phenomenal too with curry yogurt, caviar lime, and Fresno chili. They also have lobster, half grilled in uni butter served with a baked lobster roll. If you want steak, try their 32 oz. Tomahawk with soy butter braised with fresh seasonal sides.

If you like classic rolls, they have plenty that are amazing. Try the Shrimp Tempura with kewpie, avocado, and cucumber. Or the spicy bluefin tuna with avocado and cucumber. The California with avocado and cucumber is super light and delicious, and there are also cucumber and avocado rolls offered that are both gluten-free and vegan.

The Special Rolls are the best part of their menu.

Baked Crab: Alaskan crab legs, avocado, Kewpie, soy paper

Feel the Rain: Spicy Bluefin Tuna, shrimp tempura, yellowtail, spicy eel

Moon: Yellowtail, cucumber, shiso, white fish, yuzu, himalayan salt

Matador: Blue shrimp, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel, green onion

OG Kush: Spicy blue crab, salmon tempura, albacore, pesto, fried onions (a must try and so delicious)

Rick James: Crispy halibut, spicy tuna, avocado, yellowtail, lemon aioli, serrano, sriracha (absolute favorite, it melts in your mouth)

Foxxy: Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, seared salmon, artichoke heart, pesto, truffle oil, spicy eel (second favorite, it's phenomenal)

Midnight Rain: Toro, fresh crab, panko shrimp, avocado, cucumber, smoked soy, caviar, black truffle, gangster sauce

Tiger King: Bluefin tuna, mango, avocado, sesame sauce, King salmon, lemon, crispy garlic

Greenie: Avocado, seasonal veggies, balsamic reduction, almond, tamari, lemon (V/GF)

Plant Base Shawty: Assorted veggie, lemon, miso eggplant (V/GF)

If you like sashimi, this is the place to get it at because everything at Wabi is fresh and of the highest quality. Try their Sushi plate with an assorted 11 pieces, or the Rain's Sashimi Garden with an assorted 17 pieces of sashimi, or the Japanese snapper, hokkaido scallops, Spanish mackerel, Scottish salmon, bluefin tuna, sea urchin, amberjack, yellowtail, halibut, toro or ikura.

If you don't get the espresso martini for dessert, try their Kabosu Lime Tart with strawberries, coconut foam, kaffir lime meringue in a graham shell, or their sesame chocolate dream cake with chocolate chiffon, cherry gelee, black sesame mousse, chocolate ganache, market cherries, black sesame tuile, and cherry reduction or if you're looking for something simple, they have chocolate chunk cookies that are vegan.

My personal favorite though, are the orange ricotta doughnut holes. They're crispy, made-to-order with chef's select dipping sauces.

This is one of the best spots to go to, you'll leave feeling satisfied and you won't regret coming in here for dinner.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

