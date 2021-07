Ask the City Of Laramie: questions and answers from the City's blog. Question: "4 or 5 years ago the City purchased the Wyo -Tech North campus. We were told that the City vehicle maintenance among other things would be moved there and that is was already built so the total cost was going to be less than building a new facility. To date the property has remained mostly vacant. Now I see one of the buildings is being torn down and hauled to the dump. What happened? How did we go from already built to tearing it down? How is this saving taxpayers money? If a mistake was made in the original planning and purchase has this person or persons been fired? This appears to be another waste of taxpayer money."