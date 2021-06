United Autosports finished on the podium at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen today, as Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith finished third after six hours of racing. The trio were entering the second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season after racing at the Sebring 12 Hours back in March. Jim started the race from fifth after qualifying the previous day. Jim made a good start and was running third during the opening stint, with temperatures running in the 30’s. Both Wayne and Guy had to single stint their sessions behind the wheel of the #22 towards the end of the race, with Guy bringing the car home in third place.