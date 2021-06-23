St. Louis joining Biden's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is one of 15 jurisdictions taking part in a national program to curb gun violence by using American Rescue Plan funds to address the causes of crime. President Joe Biden announced the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, encouraging cities to use ARPA funds to curb violence. In her proposed plan, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones would do just that, setting aside $11.5 million for violence intervention programs and youth programming and jobs.www.ksdk.com