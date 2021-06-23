St. Louis joining Biden's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative

ST. LOUIS — Cristen Giangarra says she was raped by her Lyft driver, and now believes the rideshare company is blaming her for the assault. The 31-year-old is suing the company, alleging it cut corners on checking criminal backgrounds, which allowed her driver, 54-year-old Larry Ward, to work for the company despite warning signs in his criminal history. And, she claims the company refused to hire him when a previous background check showed his felony history.