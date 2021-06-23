Unpopular Opinion: Idaho Should Ban Fireworks ‘Cause They’re Trash

More now than ever, it should be illegal and punishable by fine to shoot off fireworks before the 4th of July in the Treasure Valley. For some reason, this afternoon marked the kickoff of fireworks season in my quaint Meridian neighborhood. I'm no buzzkill, certainly not the fun police but it's 2021; more than ever, people are working from home. My wife is a therapist and much of her work currently is from home, via tele-health. The problem isn't just the fireworks going off. It's all the things that get triggered because of it; dogs barking as not only a distraction, but causing unnecessary anxiety for our four-legged friends... Is the fourth not enough? Car alarms going off as a result of the vibration caused by the explosions of fireworks... Is the fourth not enough?