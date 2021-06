A species of mouse believed to be extinct for over 150 years has unexpectedly been rediscovered by reseachers in Australia. Academics from the Australian National University (ANU) examining DNA from eight different rodent species long believed to have been wiped out who compared their genetic code with that of 42 living variants found there was no meaningful difference between the supposedly-extinct Gould’s mouse and the Shark Bay mouse, still found in islands off the coast of Western Australia.Dr Emily Roycroft, lead author on the ensuing report from the ANU published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of...