Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], June 24 (ANI): John McAfee, the British-American antivirus entrepreneur and founder of McAfee Associates, was found dead in a Spanish prison, as he was awaiting extradition after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year. He was 75. According to CNN, McAfee was found dead...

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Us State Department#Ani#British#Mcafee Associates#Spanish#Cnn#Justice Department#National Court#The Us State Department#Libertarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Computer Sciencethebharatexpressnews.com

John McAfee suicide reports spark disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his wacky predictions as well as a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the limelight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged ‘suicide’ in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes poured in for the tech scientist, who was also one of the early supporters of digital currencies – especially Bitcoin ( BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Spainthebl.tv

McAfee’s family dismisses suicide hypothesis, demands a second autopsy

The authorities have declared the death of antivirus industry pioneer engineer John McAfee as a suicide after a first preliminary autopsy. The multimillionaire’s family has denied that version and is calling for a second autopsy to determine the true cause of death. McAfee, 75, was found dead in his cell...
Spainthehornnews.com

John McAfee’s suicide report gets unexpected twist

When the British-American tycoon John McAfee was found dead in his prison, it sparked a firestorm of controversy surrounding his death. But a new development, reportedly discovered over the weekend, has some critics filling in the gaps. Sponsored: Have you seen this video yet?. An official source familiar with the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee’s Autopsy Showed He Died by Suicide in Prison Cell: Spanish Newspaper

An autopsy has confirmed that tech mogul John McAfee died by suicide as he awaited extradition to the U.S. in his Spanish prison cell, sources told Spain’s El País newspaper. News of the preliminary autopsy’s findings comes after reports that McAfee was found dead last Wednesday with a suicide note in his pocket. While his lawyer, Javier Villalba, has said the multimillionaire was devastated to learn last week that he would be extradited to the U.S. to face tax-evasion charges, his wife, Janice McAfee, told reporters that they spoke just hours before his death and he didn’t seem suicidal. She’s demanded a “thorough investigation” into his death. “We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee said of the extradition. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”
Public Safetyrepublicbroadcasting.org

John McAfee Found Dead. He Previously Tweeted: ‘If I Suicide Myself, I Didn’t. I Was Whackd.’

John McAfee, former presidential candidate and founder of McAfee Associates, was found hanged to death in his prison cell in Spain. Authorities claim it was a suicide. Hours before he was found dead, Spain had approved the United States’ request to extradite him for criminal tax evasion charges. In 2019, McAfee tweeted that he would not kill himself and got a tattoo of an image that says $WHACKD that was connected to a cryptocurrency token that McAfee was selling at the time. Another tweet from 2020, after he was arrested and imprisoned in Spain, declared that he would not hang himself a la Epstein. McAfee was accused of killing his neighbor in Belize in 2012.
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public Safetypopulist.press

Suicide Note Found In John McAfee’s Pocket

An official source familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that a suicide note had been found in McAfee’s pocket. The source, who was not authorized to speak about an ongoing judicial inquiry, refused to comment on the content of the note. McAfee’s Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said that...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public Safetydailymagazine.news

John McAfee's Death Complicates U.S. Efforts to Seize His Assets

(Bloomberg) -- John McAfee's death last week in a Spanish prison complicates the U.S. government's intent to recover millions of dollars it says the software tycoon owed in taxes and allegedly ill-gotten gains from promoting cryptocurrencies. McAfee, who decades ago founded the anti-virus company that bears his name, was found...
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Miami, FLgranthshala.com

‘If anything happens to me, the files are on hard drive in my condo north of Miami Beach:’ Conspiracy theorists claim John McAfee tweeted he was storing secret stash of government data at building WEEKS before it collapsed

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that the Miami building that collapsed on Thursday housed a vast repository of data on ‘government corruption’ collected by the late antivirus tycoon John McAfee. The fact-checkers scorning the theory haven’t dampened the enthusiasm of internet searchers, who have been sharing a purported tweet by McAfee...
Public Safetythebl.tv

John McAfee said before his death: The US would suicide him

Eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee and his wife already said he might die from suicidal attempts in prison because the U.S. government orchestrated it to be. On Wednesday, June 23, McAfee was found dead by hanging in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, just hours after Spain’s National...
Spainnewswars.com

Snowden Says After McAfee’s Death by Suicide That ‘Assange Could Be Next’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US whistleblower Edward Snowden said commenting on the death of US antivirus software developer McAfee, John McAfee, who reportedly committed suicide after his extradition to the US was approved by a Spanish court, that Julian Assange could be next. “Europe should not extradite those accused of non-violent...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...