Omaha's Boor wins stroke-play qualifying at 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship while Thiele claims stroke-play qualifying at Girls Match Play
Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook hosted the first day of the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship yesterday. Omaha’s Jake Boor won the stroke play qualifying portion with a round of 70 (-2). He won by three strokes, to earn the top seed in today's Round of 32. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman shot 73, Wayne’s Tanner Walling carded a 78, Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up an 81, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon shot an 86, Nolan Fleming carded an 89, and Nicklaus Fleming put up a 91. Kuhlman & Walling made the cut.norfolkdailynews.com