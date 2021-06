White House adviser says Biden's answer to gun violence "is not to defund the police" White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice touted the administration’s “mutually reinforcing” approach to curtailing gun violence, highlighting a “zero tolerance for rogue gun dealers who willfully violate law and regulations selling guns,” a group of “multi-jurisdictional federal task forces to go after those networks of gun dealers that run guns in corridors into our major cities,” and a group of strike forces deployed to major cities.